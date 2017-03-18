It is my fault. I trusted a NY Times reporter,

But Mr. Johnson, who was himself once a Fox News contributor, said in a telephone interview that Mr. Napolitano called him on Friday and requested that he speak to The New York Times. Mr. Johnson said he was one of the sources for Mr. Napolitano’s claim about British intelligence.

Mr. Johnson became infamous in political circlesafter he spread false rumors in 2008 that Michelle Obama had been videotaped using a slur against Caucasians. In the interview on Friday, Mr. Johnson acknowledged his notoriety, but said that his knowledge of surveillance of Mr. Trump came from sources in the American intelligence community. Mr. Napolitano, he said, heard about his information through an intermediary.

“It sounds like a Frederick Forsythe novel,” Mr. Johnson said.

But that is not the whole story. I told him the following. I was used in in 2008 by Sidney Blumenthal, who told me that Michell Obama was taped using the disparaging term “Whitey.” I then told Mr. Grynbaum that I went back to Sidney Blumenthal, a Hillary Clinton confidant, and asked to speak to his original source. He sent me to David Brock, Mr. Media Matters. I’ve written about this previously:

As most readers of NoQuarter know, I was an ardent supporter of Hillary in 2007 and 2008. I had a chance to brief her on some issues surrounding the war in Iraq. I found Hillary very intelligent and very well informed. But that was then. Her subsequent abysmal behavior as the Secretary of State during the Benghazi incident ended any chance that I would ever support her for any role in which the lives of American military, diplomats or intelligence officers are on the line. Hillary cannot be trusted to protect Americans.

Following the briefing I provided Hillary in 2007, I found myself becoming an unofficial member of the Clinton for President team via my friendship with Sid Blumenthal. I have enormous respect for Sid and his wife. They are good people. And they are loyal to the Clintons. Sid would call me from time to time with suggestions of articles I could write or pieces that could be run on this blog (NoQuarterUSa.net). I was more than happy to help. I believed then (and have been vindicated by the passage of time) that Barack Obama was just a pretty face with no significant experience who would be a terrible President.

I did what I could to write articles to help Hillary win the nomination. I was under no illusion–my blog, relative to her campaign, was a zit on a gnat’s ass. But my writings did attract a following. Then came a fateful phone call from Sid Blumenthal in late May. He told me of a tape that David Brock had “discovered.” I had met Brock previously at the Blumenthal home watching election returns in 2006. Following the initial conversation with Sid Blumenthal, I did speak with Brock, who told me about the woman who knew who had seen and heard the videotape of Michelle Obama using the derogatory phrase, “whitey.”

When I mentioned the possible existence of this tape to a Republican friend of mine, who lives in California, I was really surprised to hear him confirm that he had a direct source as well who had seen and heard the tape. Based on these two sources, I wrote the following:

AN UPDATE ON THE MICHELLE OBAMA RANT

BY LARRY JOHNSON ON JUNE 7, 2008 AT 2:08 PM IN CURRENT AFFAIRS | EDIT

THE RECORDING THAT SHOWS MICHELLE OBAMA SAYING DISPARAGING THINGS ABOUT WHITE FOLKS IS FOR REAL. IT IS NOT PART OF SOME ELABORATE DIRTY TRICK. THE PEOPLE WHO HAVE SEEN HER COMMENTS DESCRIBE IT AS “STUNNING” OR “DEVASTATING.” I HAVE NOT SPOKEN DIRECTLY WITH THE PEOPLE WHO HAVE SEEN THE TAPE, BUT I HAVE SPOKEN TO TWO OF MY FRIENDS WHO ARE FRIENDS WITH THOSE WHO WATCHED THE TAPE/DVD. ARE THEY PLAYING ME? NO, BUT IT IS A VALID QUESTION TO ASK. TWO OF MY SOURCES, WHO HAVE RECOUNTED THE REACTIONS OF THEIR FRIENDS WHO HAVE SEEN THE MICHELLE “PERFORMANCE,” LIVE ON OPPOSITE SIDES OF THE UNITED STATES GEOGRAPHICALLY AND POLITICALLY. THEY DO NOT KNOW EACH OTHER AND HAD NO WAY OF KNOWING THAT EACH OF THEM WAS TALKING TO ME. THIS IS ONE REASON I BELIEVE THE REPORT OF THE “TAPE” IS TRUE. I ALSO HAVE LEARNED THAT OBAMA CAMPAIGN KNEW ABOUT THIS “TAPE” AT LEAST TWO WEEKS PRIOR TO MY FIRST BLOG ITEM ON THE MATTER. AND THEY ARE NOT LAUGHING IT OFF AS A JOKE. (NOTE TO BARACK: THERE ARE LEAKS IN YOUR CAMPAIGN.) BEN SMITH’S REPORT ON THE MATTER ONLY TELLS PART OF THE STORY.

THE WOMAN FROM MCCLATCHY WHO DARED ASK THE QUESTION WAS VERBALLY ASSAULTED BY OBAMA AIDES. SHE WAS TREATED AS IF SHE HAD MADE A DEATH THREAT. THEN THERE IS THE MATTER OF THE EMAIL/DISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN THE OBAMA FOLKS ARE TRYING. FIRST THEY SENT SOME OF THEIR BLOGGERS AN EMAIL CLAIMING THAT MICHELLE SAID “WHY DID HE” RATHER THAN USE THE PEJORATIVE, “WHITEY.” AND NOW THE EXCUSE IS BEING CIRCULATED THAT SOMEHOW I, OR SOMEONE ELSE, IS CRIBBING FROM SOME SILLY BOOK I HAVE NEVER HEARD OF UNTIL NOW. A CAMPAIGN DOES NOT REACT THIS WAY TO A FABRICATION. I APOLOGIZE FOR ANY CONFUSION GENERATED FROM OUR EFFORT TO GET ON TOP OF THIS. WE MADE THE MISTAKE OF PUTTING UP THE CLAIMS FROM HILLBUZZ, BUT HAVE NO WAY OF VERIFYING HILLBUZZ’S CLAIM THAT IT IS A RECORDING THAT FEATURES MICHELLE OBAMA WITH THE WIFE OF LOUIS FARRAKHAN. THAT IS NOT WHAT THE SOURCES WHO HAVE SEEN THE “TAPE” HAVE REPORTED TO ME. THE SOURCES WHO HAVE SEEN THE TAPE REPORT THAT MICHELLE SAYS DISPARAGING THINGS ABOUT “WHITES” AND THAT LOUIS FARRAKHAN IS VISIBLE. THERE IS NO IDENTIFYING INFORMATION ON THE SEGMENT THEY HAVE SEEN TO IDENTIFY THE LOCATION OR TIME WHEN THIS WAS RECORDED. WHY DOES THIS “TAPE” OF MICHELLE OBAMA MATTER? THE FOLKS WHO HAVE IT ARE WORKING TO ELECT JOHN MCCAIN. THEY ARE USING IT NOW TO RAISE MONEY FOR A 527 EFFORT THAT WILL ATTACK BARACK OBAMA. I AM TOLD THAT THEY FULLY INTEND TO KEEP THIS “OFF-THE-MARKET” UNTIL AFTER THE DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION. THE REPUBLICANS INVOLVED WITH THIS BELIEVE THAT BARACK OBAMA IS A MORE BEATABLE CANDIDATE THAN HILLARY CLINTON AND SEE THE TAPE AS REINFORCING AN IMAGE OF RACIAL DIVISION THAT WILL HURT OBAMA.

Looking back, I can only conclude that Brock engaged in a deliberate dirty trick and I was an unwitting tool in this effort. Was there some truth to the allegation of a “tape.” I don’t know. What we do know is that Obama campaign came up with a contrived explanation insisting that Michelle had said, “WHY DID HE.” Why would you come up with that kind of excuse for something that did not exist? But, I have not seen or heard the recording of such a tape. So I can only conclude that the desperation of the Clinton campaign to win was so extreme that they would stoop to the level of creating a racially charged allegation.

I take full responsibility for my role in putting out that story, but it did not originate with me. It started with David Brock. So with this as background, I would strongly encourage you not to waste any money on his upcoming E-book on Benghazi. Based on my experience, Brock will say and do anything to help Hillary, even if it means pushing a lie.

I allowed myself to be used by the Hillary Clinton campaign against Barack Obama in 2008. I take full responsibility for allowing myself to be used as an unwitting dupe for Hillary. But that is not the case now.

No one involved with the Trump campaign reached out to me and asked me to get involved with this. I spoke three months ago with a source that, if the source’s name was revealed, would be known and recognized as a reliable source of information. Based on that contact I reached out to friends in the intel community and asked them about the possibility that a back channel was used to get the Brits to collect on Trump associates. My sources said, “absolutely.” I later confirmed this via a cut out with a person who is a Senior Intelligence Service executive in the CIA.

This information was passed to Judge Andrew Napolitano. I did not speak with the Judge before his appearance on Fox and Friends earlier this week. He said he had three sources. I only count as one. The key point is that I have been told that there was a back channel used to pass info on electronic surveillance of Trump associates to senior officials in the Obama Administration. I stand by that and will be happy to take a polygraph.

But that is not the story that this disgrace of a reporter, Michael Grynbaum, chose to tell. It may not be his fault. Very possible that editors cut his story to spin it in a particular way. I will never trust these guys to do the right thing. My bad. I still am naive enough to believe that reporters, when given specific information, will report it accurately. Michael Gyrnbaum did not.

UPDATE—Please check out the update to my piece, Was the CIA Behind the DNC Hack? Politico’s Matthew Nussbaum is out with another piece of inaccurate journalism. He writes about me:

He maintains the CIA — not Russia — may have been behind the hacking of the Democratic National Committee.

Yet, if you read my piece, I state very clearly:

I continue to believe that the DNC email system was the victim of leaked information taken by someone on the inside. A prime suspect is the deceased Seth Rich, who reportedly was a Bernie Sanders supporter and was outraged at the underhanded tactics of DNC principals collaborating with the Clinton campaign to sabotage Bernie. There is circumstantial evidence pointing to him playing this role because, subsequent to his death, Julian Assange offered a cash reward for information leading to the apprehension of those responsible for killing Seth.

Where do I write that it was the CIA? Unbelievable.